JUST IN
ADIA close to buying a $500 million stake in eyewear startup, Lenskart
TCS on the verge of closing deals worth $1 billion with Marks & Spencer
Jio's Radisys to buy Mimosa for $60 mn to bolster 5G, broadband services
Byju's to raise $250 mn via convertible notes in Aakash pre-IPO funding
Competition Commission of India squeezed by staff vacancies and workload
Adani Group rout puts spotlight on billions flowing through Mauritius
Jio extends 5G coverage to 27 more cities, now covers 331 cities
India likely to be largest market in the world this year: Walmart CFO
Sanjeev Gupta takes over assets of father's Simec Group
Logistics firm UPS inks pact to train 500 women entrepreneurs in India
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Margin pressure for consumer electrical companies to continue in Q4
icon-arrow-left
Go First may sue Pratt and Whitney over reliability issues in their engines
Business Standard

ADIA close to buying a $500 million stake in eyewear startup, Lenskart

The Middle Eastern sovereign wealth fund is finalizing an agreement to buy a mix of existing Lenskart shares and new equity, the people said

Topics
Lenskart | Stake sale | Startup

Anto Antony & Saritha Rai | Bloomberg 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority is nearing a deal to acquire a stake in Indian eyewear startup Lenskart Solutions Pvt. for about $500 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Middle Eastern sovereign wealth fund is finalizing an agreement to buy a mix of existing Lenskart shares and new equity, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is not public. The deal, which would value Lenskart at more than $4 billion, may be announced as early as this week, the people said.

Lenskart is set to close its funding round amid a global rout for tech companies that’s prompted layoffs in the thousands, depressed investment activity and shaved billions off the valuations of once high-flying startups. The company has grown into India’s largest optical brand and is backed by KKR & Co., SoftBank Group Corp., Temasek Holdings Pte and PremjiInvest, among others.

Though discussions are advanced, details could still change, the people said. Representatives for ADIA and Lenskart declined to comment.

Lenskart, which uses technology and supply chain automation to directly sell glasses and contact lenses to consumers, was co-founded in 2010 by Peyush Bansal, who is also its chief executive officer. The company agreed in June to buy a majority stake in Japan’s Owndays Inc. at a valuation of about $400 million, Bloomberg News has reported.

The company is profitable and is planning an initial public offering within 48 months, Bansal told Bloomberg Television in July.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Lenskart

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 13:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.