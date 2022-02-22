Aditya Birla Fashion selects Accenture to speed up its digital shift

and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) has announced its collaboration with for a digital transformation programme designed to drive growth, increase business agility and improve operational efficiency.

As part of its transformation strategy, the retailer has chosen to design, develop, and deploy an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system based on SAP S/4HANA to streamline business processes and improve visibility and accessibility of data across ABFRL.

The new ERP system will support ABFRL which owns brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England across stores in India to manage multiple fulfilment channels and consolidate disparate technology systems. It will be designed to enhance customer service by combining ABFRL’s manufacturing and retail functions into a digital core using SAP S/4HANA for its fashion and vertical business, ABFRL said in a release.

Additionally, ABFRL will use myConcerto, an insight-driven platform, to define a transformation vision and build a value case that guides its manufacturing, delivery and change management operations, and underpins the company’s continuous innovation.

Praveen Shrikhande, chief digital and information officer at ABFRL, said, “We are happy to partner with Accenture on a digital transformation program. To stay ahead in today’s fast-changing fashion industry, it is important to spot and react with speed to changes in consumer preferences. The consolidation and digitisation of our core ERP system will help us improve agility and responsiveness in a digital-first world, even as we expand our operations and integrate new businesses to grow our brands and product portfolio, enter new consumer segments, and expand into new markets.”

Manish Gupta, lead for Accenture’s Products industry group in India also said, “The disruption of the past two years has made it clear that technology is paramount for businesses as we shape the future of retail. Our collaboration with ABRFL will not only help them build an integrated digital core across manufacturing, wholesale and retail functions to drive operational efficiencies, but also unlock new value for future disruptions and growth.”