Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q3 profit after tax declines 11% to Rs 166 crore

on Friday reported an 11 per cent decline in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 166.3 crore for three months ended December 2022.

In comparison, the company had posted a PAT of Rs 186.2 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, the asset management firm said in a regulatory filing.

However, Its total income rose to Rs 363.17 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 353 crore a year ago.

ABSL AMC is the fourth largest asset management company in India with quarterly average assets under management of Rs 2.82 lakh crore.

-- a joint venture between Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc -- is primarily the investment manager of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)