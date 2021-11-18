Adobe taps startup Bolt to add one-click checkouts to commerce sites

-
ALSO READ
US tech giant Adobe appoints Prativa Mohapatra as India MD and VP
General Motors Co swings to profit, raises full-year outlook
Suba Group's Click acquires controlling stake in leisure group1589 Hotels
Nasdaq-listed Freshworks launches unified CRM solutions for start-ups
Modi meets Adobe CEO Narayen, discusses company's investment plans in India
-
By Stephen Nellis
(Reuters) - Adobe Inc on Thursday said it was partnering with San Francisco-based startup Bolt to add one-click checkouts for retailers that use Adobe's e-commerce software tools.
Once known for software such as Photoshop, Adobe has branched out into digital marketing and e-commerce tools for retailers.
Offering a one-click checkout feature to the merchants that use Adobe's tools will help them compete against Amazon.com, which has long had such a feature. It will also help Adobe compete for merchants against rival Shopify Inc, which has its own one-click checkout technology called Shop Pay.
Under the deal, Adobe's customers can integrate Bolt's one-click feature into their checkout screens. Bolt has a network of about 10 million shoppers, and if it has seen a shopper before, it can fill in their payment details, an otherwise burdensome step when many shoppers abandon their cart.
"We see a 60% higher conversion rate when we're able to pre-populate all of that information," Bob Buch, chief business officer of Bolt, told Reuters.
Bolt will charge a fee to merchants when its network helps them make a sale, but Bolt and Adobe said they are still working on the financial details of the partnership.
Adobe also recently announced it will offer payment-processing services for merchants, but Justin Merickel, vice president for business development at Adobe, said merchants don't need to use Adobe's in-house payment processing to use the Bolt tools.
Jordan Jewell, research director for digital commerce at IDC, said the deal is the latest in a string of Adobe partnerships, such as a deal with FedEx Corp to ease shipping complexity, aimed at helping merchants compete with Amazon, which held a patent on one-click checkouts until 2017.
"For Adobe, it's about emulating what Amazon is doing and what Shopify is doing as well," Jewell said.
(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Leslie Adler)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU