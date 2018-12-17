JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

SpiceJet, Vistara keen on in-flight connectivity: Telecom Secy Sundararajan
Business Standard

After Amazon, Google to establish campus in New York at $1 bn investment

Earlier in March, Google had announced a $2.4 billion purchase of the Manhattan Chelsea Market

Reuters 

Google

Alphabet Inc's Google said on Monday that it is investing over $1 billion to establish a new campus in New York city, as it expands its presence in the city's technology corridor along the Hudson River.

The new leased campus, which is over 1.7 million square-foot, will be the primary location for Google's global business organization, the company said in a blog post.

The news comes on the heels of Amazon.com Inc picking New York as its second headquarters.

Earlier in March, Google had announced a $2.4 billion purchase of the Manhattan Chelsea Market.

 
First Published: Mon, December 17 2018. 16:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements