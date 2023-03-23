JUST IN
Udaan plans to expand FMCG reach 6-fold to 10,000 small towns, villages
Business Standard

After cola, Reliance begins price war in home and personal care space

Reliance is following the challenger strategy like in the telecom space, said Devangshu Dutta, founder at Third Eyesight

Topics
Reliance Group | FMCG sector | Reliance Retail

Sharleen D'Souza  |  Mumbai 

Reliance Industries, RIL
Photo: Bloomberg

After sparking a price war in the carbonated beverages market through Campa Cola, Reliance Consumer Products has taken the pricing battle to the other segments in the fast-moving consumer goods market.

First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 21:34 IST

