After energy and transmission, investment major KKR launches highway InvIT

Investment major on Monday launched its highway infrastructure investment trust (InvIT), the Highway Infrastructure Trust (HIT), which is the firm’s third InvIT, with a combined asset value of $3.8 billion.

Between HIT, Virescent Trust ( InvIT), and India Grid Trust (transmission InvIT), the three InvITs cover 33 assets in 22 states, the company said.

“HIT’s initial portfolio comprises six roads assets with a total length of more than 450 kilometres across six states in India. The assets, which include a diversified mix of toll and annuity roads, are located in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana,” according to a company statement.

There currently are 19 InvITs registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), a majority of which are in the highways segment. KKR’s highway follows in the footsteps of infrastructure leaders like Cube Highways, IRB Infrastructure, and the National Highways Authority of India itself.

“With our dedicated platforms across transmissions, roads, and renewables in place, is well-positioned to collaborate with sellers in the private markets and the government through the National Monetisation Pipeline on attractive investment opportunities,” said Hardik Shah, a partner at the company.