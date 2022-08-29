After energy and transmission, investment major KKR launches highway InvIT

-
ALSO READ
Railway asset monetisation through Rs 18,000 cr InvIT unlikely in FY23
Tata Power's plan to reduce debt through InvIT gets delayed
IPL 2022 KKR vs MI Highlights: Cummins' carnage take Knights past Mumbai
GAIL submits new InvIT proposal to monetise Rs 5,000-crore assets
IPL 2022 KKR vs MI: Pitch Report, Weather, Dew Update of MCA Stadium, Pune
-
Investment major KKR on Monday launched its highway infrastructure investment trust (InvIT), the Highway Infrastructure Trust (HIT), which is the firm’s third InvIT, with a combined asset value of $3.8 billion.
Between HIT, Virescent Renewable Energy Trust (renewable energy InvIT), and India Grid Trust (transmission InvIT), the three InvITs cover 33 assets in 22 states, the company said.
“HIT’s initial portfolio comprises six roads assets with a total length of more than 450 kilometres across six states in India. The assets, which include a diversified mix of toll and annuity roads, are located in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana,” according to a company statement.
There currently are 19 InvITs registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), a majority of which are in the highways segment. KKR’s highway InvIT follows in the footsteps of infrastructure leaders like Cube Highways, IRB Infrastructure, and the National Highways Authority of India itself.
“With our dedicated platforms across transmissions, roads, and renewables in place, KKR is well-positioned to collaborate with sellers in the private markets and the government through the National Monetisation Pipeline on attractive investment opportunities,” said Hardik Shah, a partner at the company.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, August 29 2022. 12:55 IST