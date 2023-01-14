JUST IN
RailTel bags Rs 170.11cr contract from Puducherry govt for Smart City
RattanIndia Enterprises acquires 100% shareholding in EV maker Revolt Motor
LG recalling 56,700 Smart TVs posing serious tip over, entrapment risks
Voice automation startup Skit.ai lays off over 115 employees: Report
USFDA pulls up Sun Pharma for manufacturing lapses in Halol plant
RailTel bags Rs 170.11 cr contract from Puducherry govt for Smart City
Google says India antitrust ruling to drive up costs for app developers
Tesla cuts vehicle prices in bid to boost flagging demand
Private equity major Apax Partners offloads 2.14% in Shriram Finance
CoC approves 90-day extension for Reliance Capital resolution process
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Startup VilCart raises $18 mn from investors to expand operations
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

After Singapore, Twitter likely to vacate India offices in Mumbai, Delhi

The process for vacating offices was initiated in December last year, according to reports citing sources

Topics
Twitter | India | offices

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Twitter
Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk-owned Twitter is reportedly looking to shed its co-working spaces in Delhi and Mumbai after having already done so in Bengaluru.

The process for vacating offices was initiated in December last year, according to reports citing sources.

Around 150 of the company's employees work at the WeWork facility in Mumbai's BKC, and 80 at The Executive Centre in Delhi's Qutub area.

According to the sources, the company has also given up co-working spaces in Bengaluru, indicating that this was due to global changes within the company.

Earlier this week, Musk, who failed to pay the rent for Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, asked its remaining staff in Singapore to stop coming to office and work remotely as the company has reportedly failed to pay the monthly rent.

According to reports, Twitter employees were informed about the decision via email, instructing them to leave the CapitaGreen building and work from home.

Casey Newton of Platformer said in a tweet on Thursday, "Twitter employees were just walked out of its Singapore office - its Asia-Pacific headquarters - over nonpayment of rent".

"Landlords walked employees out of the building," he posted.

In the US, Twitter has been sued as it failed to pay $136,250 rent for its office space in San Francisco.

--IANS

shs/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Twitter

First Published: Sat, January 14 2023. 21:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.