After start-ups, now investors start receiving 'angel tax' notices

After the startups, the contentious angel tax issue has also started haunting angel investors. Multiple investors and startups that Business Standard spoke to, confirmed that they have been served with notices, asking them to explain the valuation of the company they have invested in.

Angel investors, whose early bets are typically on the “idea” and the founding team of a startup, are being asked to submit recent statements of bank accounts, income tax return and, in some case, the source of their capital, within a stipulated timeframe.

“Earlier the notices were coming to only the companies, seeking clarification on market valuation, share premium and PAN numbers of directors. Now they (tax department) have started sending notices to every angel investor,” said Sunil Goyal, managing director at venture capital (VC) fund, Yournest.

The point of contention is a 2012 law, infamously termed the ‘angel tax’. As per this, for start-ups raising capital at a valuation higher than their fair market valuation, as determined by the tax department, the difference in value is deemed as earning and is thus taxed at 30 per cent. Investments from SEBI-registered VCs and alternate investment funds (AIFs) are exempted from the rule.

Though it was put in place to prevent people from laundering black money into shell firms to evade tax, the authorities are allegedly using it callously against every small private company. For genuine start-ups raising money from high-net worth angel investors, it has become a pain to follow up on the paperwork with the I-T department.

Start-ups complain they run into a wall when their valuation, often determined by a recognised investment manager or a chartered accountant (CA), is rejected by the income tax officers. The assessing officer only looks at the book value — calculated on assets, liabilities and revenue — and can’t be compared with how tech companies and start-ups are valued, said Siddarth Pai, a founding partner at VC firm 3one4 Capital.

“You show them (I-T Dept) the valuation report given by the merchant banker, the assessing officer looks at it and asks for your financial performance over the last three years. He compares the two, and says ‘oh you projected your income as so much but it didn’t reach there, and your expenses are higher.' He disregards your valuation report and says on that the basis and the actual performance, your valuation is so much,” said Pai. “That’s ridiculous; valuations are not on the book value only.”





According to the startups and angel investors, they are seeing a surge in the number of notices since August this year, for transections carried out in FY2015-16. The start-ups that raised this fund have since used up that money, raised follow on rounds, or even have been acquired. The retrospective nature of the tax demand is dampening investor sentiments as they, and start-up founders, don’t want to end up in the tax avoidance list.

“There is a notion in the market that if you do a start-up, don’t have your holding company in India. Such notices will only make that notion true. If I set up in Singapore, Netherlands or Mauritius, even I will be taxed on my income in India, the RBI will not be able to quiz me on the valuation part,” said Dhruv Verma, the chief executive at GolfLan, a start-up. Verma’s firm received a tax notice early this year.

The influx of tax notices is seen even as the government in February this year clarified that “no coercive measure to recover the outstanding demand would be taken”. A Wednesday circular by DIPP, the government body that looks after start-ups, said the ministry is in consultation with the department of revenue to come up with remedies.