AGR dues: No coercive action against telcos till SC hearing, says DoT

Even as telecom companies including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea missed the January 23 deadline to pay up their dues linked to adjusted gross revenues (AGR), the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has protected the industry from any coercive action till the Supreme Court hears the matter next week.

The DoT, which had taken a hard position recently with officials indicating that notices would be sent out for missing the deadline, issued a circular on Thursday saying no coercive action should be taken against the operators for non-payment of AGR dues within the timeframe set by ...