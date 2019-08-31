Agriculture Insurance Co planning to launch crop reinsurance schemes abroad

Government-owned (AIC) is planning to launch crop reinsurance services outside India, particularly in other South Asian countries.

The company has already recieved approval from (Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority) for inward insurance (reinsurance services in a foreign country) and It is currently in discussions with intermediaries to launch the product by January 2020. By that time, most of the treaties pertaining to crop insurance will be up for renewal.

“Our solvency ratio is 2.99 compared to the regulatory requirement of 1.5. Our capital base is more than Rs 3500 crore. Given our expertise in crop insurance, we want to be seen helping other developing countries in our region. We are well equipped to provide reinsurance support to them,” said Rajeev Chaudhary, managing director and chairman of AIC to Business Standard.

AIC, for now, is looking to launch reinsurance in countries like Nepal, Sri Lanka, Philippines and Bangladesh.



In the coming years, AIC plans to become one stop solution for farmers insurance needs.



“In medium term, AIC would be diversifying to offer insurance products for other allied activities in agriculture, viz, cattle, farm equipment fisheries and poultry insurance. Besides, the company is also planning to launch insurance products for commercial and plantation crops. We want to make AIC one stop solution for all the insurance needs of farmers, he said.

AIC was established by the government as the sole implementing agency for its then flagship crop insurance programme, National Agricultural Insurance Scheme (NAIS).



After the launch of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna, the domestic crop insurance market has become competitive with many private joining the bandwagon. However, AIC still continues to enjoy a market share of around 50 per cent in the crop insurance market. This year, the total premium collection is expected to be approximately Rs 13000 crore, said Chaudhary. Last year, its premium collection was about Rs 7000 crore.