Agritech startup Sorted raises over $5 mn as seed funding to grow business

Agri startup Sorted, a tech platform founded by ex-CEO of Milkbasket Anant Goel for quality fruits and vegetables, has raised more than USD 5 million as seed funding to grow business.
According to a statement, the serial entrepreneur has started Sorted, powered by proprietary technology and a franchisee network of digitised mom & pop stores.
"Co-founded by Nitin Gupta and Sahil Madan, the tech-driven F&V (fruits & vegetables) platform has so far raised in excess of USD 5 million in their ongoing seed round," the company said.
Sorted will enable access of straight-from-the-farmers, quality fruits & vegetables, at a highly competitive price, to customers through the medium of their choice call, message, online or offline.
"Sorted is not attempting to change the way India buys F&V, it's plugging the inefficiencies that plague the existing supply chains. We have undertaken multiple POCs over the last 9 months to solve for the known industry issues, especially wastage, while answering for growth and profitability, said Anant Goel, the Founder & CEO of Sorted.
First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 14:05 IST
