Agritech venture capital firm Omnivore to set up Rs 1,000 crore fund

-
ALSO READ
Despite farm laws' repeal, agritech investments may rise to $700 mn in FY22
Dhanuka Agritech Q3 profit up 6% at Rs 42.5 cr; revenue up 19% at Rs 364 cr
Cactus Venture Partners plans to invest $100 mn in start-ups over 3 years
Looking at creating a fund for agritech startups says, Union Min Goyal
IPV launches Physis Capital with fund size of $50 mn for startups
-
Agritech venture capital firm Omnivore on Monday said it will raise USD 130 million (around Rs 1,000 crore) to set up its third fund.
The company has launched its third fund with a target corpus of USD 130 million (Rs 1,000 crore), Omnovire said.
The new fund will continue to invest in early-stage startups developing breakthrough technologies for agriculture, food, climate, and the rural economy.
The firm generally invests in Seed, Pre-Series A and Series A rounds with follow-on capital for future growth, a company statement said.
Founded by Jinesh Shah and Mark Kahn in 2010, Omnivore invests in agritech, and over the past decade has backed over 35 startups, which are making farming more profitable, resilient, sustainable and climate-proof.
Omnivore is targeting a first close of the new fund by September 2022 and a final close by June 2023.
With this new fund, Omnivore expects to make 25 to 30 new investments over the next four years, continuing to fund entrepreneurs building the future of Indian agriculture and food systems.
Omnivore currently manages Rs 936 crore across two funds, the most recent being closed in April 2019.
Some of Omnivore's leading portfolio companies include DeHaat, Arya, Reshamandi, Stellapps, AgNext, Bijak, Ecozen, AGRIM, Eruvaka, Pixxel, and Animall.
India-based Omnivore funds entrepreneurs building the future of agriculture and food systems.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU