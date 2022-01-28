Agrochemicals firm Dharmaj Crop Guard files IPO papers

-
ALSO READ
China protests passage of US Navy, Coast Guard ships in Taiwan Strait
This agrochemicals stock has zoomed 58% in four trading days in weak market
India has great opportunity to become 'shipbuilding hub': Rajnath Singh
Indian Coast Guard now one of world's prime maritime forces: Rajnath
Centre orders multi-agency investigation into Pandora Papers leak
-
Agrochemicals company Dharmaj Crop Guard has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise up to Rs 300 crore through an initial share-sale.
The initial public offering (IPO) consists of fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 216 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 14.83 lakh equity shares by existing shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).
The offer also includes a reservation for subscription by eligible employees.
As per market sources, the Ahmedabad-based company looks to raise anywhere between Rs 250 crore and Rs 300 crore.
Proceeds from issue will be used for funding capital expenditure towards setting up of a manufacturing facility at Saykha Bharuch in Gujarat, funding incremental working capital requirements, payment of debt and general corporate purposes.
The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, distributing, and marketing of a wide range of agro chemical formulations such as insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, plant growth regulator, micro fertilisers and antibiotics to B2C and B2B customers.
The company exports its products to more than 20 countries across Latin America, East Africa, Middle East and Far East Asia.
Elara Capital (India) Private Limited and Monarch Networth Capital Limited are the book running lead managers to the issue.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU