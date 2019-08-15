AI to trigger global business value of $2.9 trillion in 2021: Gartner

According to Gartner, Inc., in 2021, (AI) augmentation will create $2.9 trillion of business value and 6.2 billion hours of worker productivity globally. These findings were released recently. The research advisory firm further predicts that by 2030, decision support/augmentation will surpass all other types of AI initiatives to account for 44% of the global AI-derived business value.

Gartner defines augmented intelligence as a human-centred partnership model of people and AI working together to enhance cognitive performance. This includes learning, decision making and new experiences. "Augmented intelligence is all about people taking advantage of AI," says Svetlana Sicular, research vice president at Gartner. "As evolves, the combined human and AI capabilities that augmented intelligence allows will deliver the greatest benefits to enterprises."

Skilling boom

With more tech-backed educational start-ups entering the fray, education or training has emerged as one of the biggest job-providing sectors in the last one year and has consolidated its position in the ongoing year, finds a new survey. The July Jobs Report of leading job search platform Shine.com reports that the sector had entered the Top 10 list only last year and this year, it has been among the top five since April 2019. Besides the emergence of such start-ups what is also creating demand is the fact that professionals across the country are upskilling/reskilling themselves to take up more challenging roles in the industry.

As more professionals acquire the skills to fulfill the increasing tech-centric job roles, demand in the education sector is likely to increase further, the report predicts. Apart from education, the other industries that have consistently remained on the top five list include banking/financial institutions and BPO/call centre.