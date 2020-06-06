Air India gets robust response for Vande Bharat ferry flights to US, Europe

National carrier has witnessed a robust demand for its ferry flights which are to be operated under the Centre's Mission.

Accordingly, in the phase three of the mission, the airline will operate 300 flights to North America and Europe from June 9 to June 30, 2020, agency IANS reported.





#FlyAI: sale of tickets commenced at 5pm yesterday for select destinations in USA,Canada,UK & Europe under Phase3 of #VBM. Our website experienced 6-7 times more activity & over 22000 seats hv been sold overall till 8am. More seats to more destinations will be added in due course — (@airindiain) June 6, 2020

Notably, high demand was witnessed for flights to be operated to the North America sector.

Earlier, said that it will operate 75 flights to North America from next week.

Till June 2, Air India has brought back 25,046 passengers under this mission, while Air India Group has repatriated 57,574 passengers.

As per schedule, the airline will be operating 75 flights from India to select destinations in USA and Canada from June 9 to June 30.