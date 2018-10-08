Air India pays Rs 1 bn to OMCs towards partly clearing pending dues

on Monday paid Rs 1 billion to to partly clear dues related to purchase of jet fuel, a said.

In September, the asked debt-laden to clear its dues towards daily billing amid rising

The national carrier lifts jet fuel from three firms -- Indian Oil Corp, and -- worth Rs 6 billion per month on an average.

A senior said such notices are "not unusual" and that the paid Rs 1 billion on Monday to the

According to an official, a notice has been sent to Air India asking it to clear the dues.

Air India group, which comprises Air India, and Alliance Air, operates 475 flights per day to 78 domestic and 44 international destinations.

It is the only domestic carrier which flies long and ultra-long haul flights or flights which are up to 16 hours duration.

The airline, whose debt is more than Rs 500 billion, is grappling with financial woes and the government is working on ways to bolster the carrier's fortunes.

In May, efforts for strategic disinvestment of Air India failed to take off.