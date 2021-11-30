Air India pilots warn of industrial action if pay cut not restored

pilot unions on Monday warned of industrial action if the management fails to restore pay cut in three days.

"If we do not see issues related to an illegal pay cut of 55 per cent and the plethora of longstanding disinvestment issues addressed within three days we will have no choice but to seek justice through industrial action," Indian Commercial Pilots Association and Guild wrote in a letter to the airline management.

It would still be prudent to resolve the burning issues before it's too late, the letter added.

The unions, which have been pressing for restoration of cuts, have cited resumption of scheduled international flights and rollback of pay cuts by other to justify their demand.