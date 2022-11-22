Air India posts best monthly on-time performance among carriers after years

Air India posted 90.8 per cent on-time performance (OTP) in October, beating all other Indian carriers for the first time in many years, according to the monthly data released by the (DGCA) on Tuesday.

The OTP data was for four domestic airports: Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad.

After winning the bid on October 8 last year, the took over on January 27. Six months later, Singapore Airlines veteran Campbell Wilson took charge as chief executive officer and managing director of .

One of his first pushes was to improve the airline's OTP.

When was a government-run airline, it generally used to be at the bottom of DGCA's OTP list.

Not only did the airline beat others in OTP terms in October, it also crossed the landmark of flying more than 1 million domestic passengers in a month after a long time.

Air India flew 1.03 million domestic passengers in October, according to the data.

Meanwhile, Go First's domestic passengers fell for the second consecutive month in October. Almost half of Go First's aircraft fleet is currently grounded due to engine supply and maintenance issues.

Indian carriers flew 11.4 million domestic passengers in October this year: about a 27 per cent jump year-on-year.

Major Indian carriers' domestic on-time performance (in percentage) at 4 metro cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabdad and Bengaluru

IndiGo SpiceJet Go First Vistara AirAsia India Air India July 80.8 82.1 84.1 89 95.5 83 August 85.5 79.1 74.9 91.4 93.3 87.9 September 84.1 78.4 63.1 91 89.8 87.1 October 87.5 68.9 60.7 89.1 89.1 90.8