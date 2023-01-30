JUST IN
Business Standard

Air India to use new program for real-time reporting of in-flight incidents

The airline is also engaged in procuring iPads for pilots and crew members and when introduced, Coruson will also be available on these devices

Topics
Air India | Aviation sector | Indian aviation

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Air India. Photo: Bloomberg
Air India. Photo: Bloomberg

Air India on Monday said it will use UK-headquartered Ideagen's enterprise cloud software application Coruson to help enhance safety management and facilitate real-time reporting of in-flight incidents.

The Tata group-owned airline's announcement also comes against the backdrop of at least three incidents of unruly passenger behaviour on two international flights last year, for which aviation regulator DGCA had imposed penalties on the carrier for certain reporting lapses.

Coruson, the safety data software application, will be online with effect from May 1, 2023 and will facilitate real-time reporting of in-flight incidents, Air India said in a release.

Air India said the application will weed out the requirement of paperwork to a large extent and ensure automated processes relay critical information to key personnel and authorities without delay. "This will also lead to timely action".

The airline is also engaged in procuring iPads for pilots and crew members and when introduced, Coruson will also be available on these devices.

According to the release, Coruson will further enhance end-to-end safety management, including real-time intelligence, reporting and status of in-flight incidents.

"Ideagen software covers all aspects of risk, giving the airline full visibility of safety data from maintenance of the aircraft through to cabin crew checks on board.

"It will provide Air India complete visibility across the airline's entire organisation, allowing it to access the latest data and use this to spot and mitigate potential risks, thereby enhancing safety of operations," it said.

Henry Donohoe, Head of Safety, Security and Quality at Air India, said the airline is going for a significant and substantial upgrade of existing systems and processes to ensure seamless flow of intelligence and data on a real-time basis.

Coruson's induction will go a long way in enhancing the capabilities for the safety and well-being of passengers and crew, particularly at a time when Air India is rapidly expanding its network, he added.

As per the release, Ideagen has a customer base of more than 11,400, including more than 250 airlines.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 14:06 IST

`
