JUST IN
As profit falls, SoftBank's funding winter to be fairly long-drawn-out one
Eicher Motors net profit in Q1 surges 158% to Rs 611 crore on higher sales
Mobile operators and device manufacturers clash over SIM shortage
Biological E's Corbevax gets a boost, as govt allows mixing vaccines
SaaS company CleverTap Raises $105 mn in funding round led by CDPQ
Eicher Motors Q1 profit jumps two-fold to Rs 611 cr; revenue rises 72%
Indiabulls Housing's net profit rises marginally to Rs 287 cr in Q1FY23
New credit rating rules could see 100 Indian ICRA-rated firms downgraded
Tata Consumer Products Q1 net rises 38% to Rs 277 cr; revenue up 11%
Zomato targets breakeven by Q2 FY24, lowers investment guidance to $320 mn
You are here: Home » Companies » News
SoftBank's funding winter may sharply impact investment in Indian startups
Business Standard

AirAsia India, Vistara FY22 losses widen on rise in costs, pandemic impact

AirAsia India has been shrinking its operations and operates only 27 aircraft

Topics
Civil Aviation | AirAsia India | Q1 results

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

Vistara's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: @Boeing_In
Vistara’s loss rose by 35 per cent on a YoY basis to Rs 2,031 crore while its revenue jumped 2.3 times to Rs 5,226 crore in FY22

AirAsia India and Vistara’s losses widened in the financial year ended March 31, 2022 (FY22) on a year-on-year (YoY) basis due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and an increase in operating costs, according to Tata Sons' FY22 annual report.

While aviation turbine fuel prices jumped around 67 per cent and rupee weakened by 0.4 per cent against the dollar in FY22 over FY21, passenger demand too was impacted by two waves of the pandemic. This had a toll on the airline’s financial results.

AirAsia India’s loss grew 42 per cent on a YoY basis to Rs 2,178 crore, while its revenue rose nearly 39 per cent to Rs 1,887 crore. The airline had a negative reserve and a surplus of Rs 4,849 crore.

Vistara’s loss rose by 35 per cent on a YoY basis to Rs 2,031 crore while its revenue jumped 2.3 times to Rs 5,226 crore in FY22. It reported a negative reserve and a surplus of Rs 8,120 crore at the end of March 2022.

AirAsia India has been shrinking its operations and operates only 27 aircraft.

It returned seven Airbus A320 planes to AirAsia Berhad in Malaysia in FY21. On the other hand, Vistara has been gradually building up its fleet and network. Vistara launched operations to Europe deploying its wide-body Boeing 787 aircraft and also operated charter flights resulting in revenue growth. It currently has 53 aircraft and its fleet will go up to 70 by end of calendar year 2023.

“The first half of FY22 was significantly impacted by the second wave of Covid-19, whereas the second half enabled demand recovery, although high fuel prices continued to be a challenge. We also spent a large part of 2021 densifying our domestic network, expanding our international footprint and investing in expanding our fleet,” Vistara said in a statement.
Read our full coverage on Civil Aviation

First Published: Wed, August 10 2022. 21:23 IST

`
.