AirAsia partners with Sugarbox to provide in-flight wi-fi service

India in partnership with cloud technology firm Sugarbox has started providing in-flight wi-fi service on all its aircraft, according to a joint statement.

The service will enable travellers on India flights to access over 1,000 international and Indian movies, short movies, web series episodes and stream buffer-free content from OTT apps from the system installed in the flight.

"We are delighted to partner with India to launch a multi-feature in-flight experience hub - 'AirFlix'. This service will be pivotal in enhancing the in-flight experience for passengers and generating ancillary revenue for the airline, by unlocking an in-air digital economy through commerce and Ads. 'AirFlix' is available across the AirAsia India fleet of 28 aircraft," Sugarbox co-founder Rohit Paranjpe said.

He said AirFlix will be available to all fliers through a local in-flight wi-fi at no extra cost.

According to the statement, the service has launched with storage capacity of 8 terabyte and will provide download speed of up to 1 gigabit per second to customers for accessing content.

"We are looking forward to leveraging the potential of this platform, introducing innovative features and technological integrations even beyond in-flight dining, entertainment, and shopping, and enabling personalised experiences that provide a distinct, differentiated flying experience in a hyper-competitive market," AirAsia India's Chief Marketing Officer Siddhartha Butalia said.

