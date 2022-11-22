JUST IN
BCAS withdraws accreditation of Jet Airways' training facilities
World in turmoil, domestic pharma firms target India for healthy growth
India well placed to lead green energy transition: Tata Group chairman
Vedanta to pay third interim dividend at Rs 17.5 per equity share
NCLAT stays CCI's Rs 169 cr penalty on Oyo, orders deposit of amount's 10%
Calling for regulation only of communication OTTs, need compensation: COAI
No takers for Adani's open offer for additional shares in NDTV on day one
Labour ministry summons Amazon following complaint by employee union
Lighthouse India Fund III sells 18.4 mn shares of Nykaa worth Rs 336 cr
In layoff season, Google may fire 10,000 'low performing' employees
You are here: Home » Companies » News
BCAS withdraws accreditation of Jet Airways' training facilities
Business Standard

AirAsia partners with Sugarbox to provide in-flight wi-fi service

AirFlix will be available to all fliers through a local in-flight wi-fi at no extra cost

Topics
AirAsia | Inflight wifi | civil aviation sector

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

AirAsia

AirAsia India in partnership with cloud technology firm Sugarbox has started providing in-flight wi-fi service on all its aircraft, according to a joint statement.

The service will enable travellers on AirAsia India flights to access over 1,000 international and Indian movies, short movies, web series episodes and stream buffer-free content from OTT apps from the system installed in the flight.

"We are delighted to partner with AirAsia India to launch a multi-feature in-flight experience hub - 'AirFlix'. This service will be pivotal in enhancing the in-flight experience for passengers and generating ancillary revenue for the airline, by unlocking an in-air digital economy through commerce and Ads. 'AirFlix' is available across the AirAsia India fleet of 28 aircraft," Sugarbox co-founder Rohit Paranjpe said.

He said AirFlix will be available to all fliers through a local in-flight wi-fi at no extra cost.

According to the statement, the service has launched with storage capacity of 8 terabyte and will provide download speed of up to 1 gigabit per second to customers for accessing content.

"We are looking forward to leveraging the potential of this platform, introducing innovative features and technological integrations even beyond in-flight dining, entertainment, and shopping, and enabling personalised experiences that provide a distinct, differentiated flying experience in a hyper-competitive market," AirAsia India's Chief Marketing Officer Siddhartha Butalia said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on AirAsia

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 23:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.