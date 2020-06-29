Airbus CEO Faury sees production declining by 40% over the next two years

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus-induced uncertainty shadows Airbus' dividend payment, forecasts
Airbus pipped Boeing for top spot in 2019, exceeded aim with 863 deliveries
Covid-19 impact: Airbus warns staff of job cuts, says 'survival at stake'
Airbus extends furloughs in UK, Spain to tackle coronavirus fallout
GoAir cuts flights amid grounding of Airbus A320Neo planes, engine woes
-
PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus
"For the next two years - 2020/21 - we assume that production and deliveries will be 40% lower than originally planned," Faury told Die Welt newspaper.
Airbus has so far said it could cut output by a third on average. On June 3, however, Reuters reported it was looking to hold underlying jet output at 40% below pre-pandemic plans for two years, adding pressure to cut thousands of jobs.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Kim Coghill)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU