DGCA's showcause notice to AirAsia India over 'safety norm violation'

The Directorate General of (DGCA) has issued a showcause notice to a senior executive of India after a pilot recently alleged violation of safety norms by the airline.

A official said that the showcause notice has been served post the pilot's allegations.

" India confirms receipt of the notice and we are assisting the regulator in its fact finding process. We will fully cooperate with the regulator," said an India spokesperson.

The pilot, Captain Gaurav Taneja, through a Youtube video on June 14, said that he has been suspended by the airline for standing up for "safe operations of an aircraft and its passengers".

The alleged violation is regarding a landing technique of the use of 'Flap 3' mode during landing.

The development comes after the on June 15 tweeted that it has taken note of allegations against a "particular airline".

" has taken note of the concerns raised by some stakeholders against a particular Airline and its approach to safety. DGCA has already started an investigation into the issues flagged and shall take appropriate action based on the outcome of the said investigation," it had said.