Airtel announces 5G ready platform to fuel 'World of Connected Things'

-
ALSO READ
Bharti Airtel to stay away from 5G auctions, as prices exorbitant: Vittal
Bharti Airtel, US chipmaker Qualcomm team up for 5G push in India
5G prospects compelling for India; spectrum can spur growth: Qualcomm
Airtel, Jio pick different 5G routes, prepare for next big tech battle
Airtel is now 5G ready, waiting for adequate spectrum to rollout services
-
Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced an integrated platform that enables enterprises to leverage the power of the Internet of Things (IoT) and gear up for the emerging era of 'connected things'.
'Airtel IoT' is an end-to-end platform with the capability to connect and manage billions of devices and applications in a highly secure and seamless manner, the company said in a statement.
As per estimates, India's cellular connectivity-based IoT market is forecast to grow to Rs 10,000 crore by 2022, driven by connected cars and appliances, SMART factories and utilities, and other use cases.
"Enterprises have three key requirements for IoT. First, connectivity solutions that future proof their device and application investments. Second, the security of their data," Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO of Airtel Business said.
The third requirement is seamless integration with existing IT systems to make the IoT data actionable, Chitkara said, adding that the latest offering by Airtel is built on these insights to "massively simplify the IoT journeys of enterprises".
At its very core is Airtel's 5G Ready network that comes with the option to deploy NB-IoT (NarrowBand-Internet of Things), 4G or 2G connectivity using Airtel e-SIM technology.
It also has a flexible set of APIs (application programming interface) to eliminate cumbersome integration journeys and allows enterprises to streamline the process of connecting, collecting, and analysing data through their existing workflow tools.
Notably, Airtel's telco-grade security would help enterprises ensure that their IoT data is safe and available in real-time for analytics and service delivery, according to the company.
MG Motor, Pine Labs, Paytm, Kirloskar, BSES, Genus, and Kent are among the many businesses across manufacturing, logistics, automobiles, BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance space) and utilities that are already using Airtel's IoT solutions.
"Airtel Business is the largest player in India's B2B (business-to-business) connectivity space and serves over 2,500 large enterprises as well as one million medium and small enterprises, including startups," the telecom operator said.
On Airtel IoT and how it is enabling transformation, Rajeev Chaba, President and MD of MG Motor India said, "With the help of Airtel IoT, we have been able to provide the customers with India's first internet car having i-SMART technology and 60 plus connected car features. Airtel IoT allows us to access real-time infotainment and telematics".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU