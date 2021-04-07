Flipkart Wholesale starts shopping sale to boost savings for small kiranas

Wholesale, the digital business-to-business marketplace of e-commerce giant Group, has kick-started ‘Online Shopping Dhamaka Month’ for members of its cash-and-carry business Best Price. The aim is to enhance savings for small retailers across the country and ensure their safety through e-commerce orders and speedy doorstep delivery.

Members of Best Price cash-and-carry business can order online through the Best Price app and website. They can avail up to 15 per cent savings on daily essentials as well as free delivery on orders across a wide selection of products.

“E-commerce has emerged as a safe and convenient means of purchase, and the Online Shopping Dhamaka Month is a great opportunity for small retailers, kiranas and O&I (offices and institutions) shoppers to boost sales and profitability,” said Adarsh Menon, senior vice president and head - and Walmart India. “At Flipkart Wholesale, our top priority is the growth and prosperity of small kiranas across the country, with utmost focus on their safety.”

Menon said Flipkart’s aim is to make business easy for small retailers through e-commerce and support their demand generation efforts through relevant insights and stock selections.

“We believe Online Shopping Dhamaka Month will help yield significant savings for our Best Price members while ensuring their safety in these challenging times.”

Online Shopping Dhamaka Month at Best Price will start on April 1, 2021, and end on April 30, 2021. It will feature products across categories such as staples, personal care, home care, packaged foods and beverages, electronics and appliances, and other general merchandise across more than 100 brands. Best Price members will be able to avail of attractive offers such as cashback, coupon discounts, and additional discounts for night shoppers, apart from free delivery on online orders.

Flipkart said it has emerged as a catalyst for inclusive growth in the country by driving digitisation across kiranas and suppliers in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

Its Best Price cash-and-carry business has seen a 20X increase in e-commerce adoption from April 2020 to March 2021, signalling that Bharat is increasingly warming up to e-commerce as the preferred mode of purchase.

Best Price’s 29 cash-and-carry stores across nine states in the country have been serving close to a million small retailers in the country, including kiranas, HoReCa (hotels, restaurants and cafeterias) and O&I (offices and institutions), with merchandise for the last 12 years.

Flipkart Wholesale competes with players such as Udaan, Amazon and Reliance’s JioMart which are also making huge inroads into this space.