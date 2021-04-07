Mukesh Ambani India's richest in Forbes list, followed by Gautam Adani

-
ALSO READ
Half of India's richest 100 on Forbes list got richer, Ambani gained most
Forbes India Rich List 2020: Ambani dominance continues; see full list
Adani looks beyond coal: Biggest wealth surge heralds rise of next Ambani
How Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani were caught in crossfire over farming laws
India's richest club sees nine new entrants; Ambani dominance continues
-
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani reclaimed the top spot in the Forbes list of India's 10 richest billionaires with a net worth of 84.5 billion dollars.
Ambani was followed by Adani Group chief Gautam Adani and HCL founder Shiv Nadar.
Put together, the three richest Indians added just over 100 billion dollars, as per Forbes. Forbes also said that the total number of Indian billionaires rose to 140 this year from 102 last year and their combined wealth nearly doubled to 596 billion dollars.
Mukesh Ambani, who is also Asia's richest person, diversified his oil and gas empire and dived into sectors such as telecom and retail, which resulted in him retaining the top position.
Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Ambani accomplished a fund-raising feat, garnering 35 billion dollars through a string of deals to achieve his target of reducing his flagship Reliance Industries' net debt to zero by 2021.
Gautam Adani, an infrastructure tycoon, got 42 billion dollars richer as shares of his companies Adani Enterprises and Adani Green Energy soared. Adani unseated Radhakishan Dhamani who was previously the second-richest Indian. Forbes said that Adani's wealth increased five-fold since 2020.
Adani acquired a 74 per cent stake in Mumbai International Airport, the country's second-busiest, last September. He also sold 20 per cent in his listed renewables firm, Adani Green Energy, to French energy giant Total for 2.5 billion dollars.
In the top ten richest Indians list, two Indians featured who earned their spot owing to investments in the healthcare sector which has witnessed a boost owing to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.
These two are: Cyrus Poonawalla of the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries' Dilip Shanghavi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU