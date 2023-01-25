JUST IN
Business Standard

Akasa Air faces operational disruptions due to outage at facility

Akasa Air on Wednesday said it experienced certain "operational disruptions" due to the global outage at its service provider's facility and the issues were fixed later

Topics
Akasa Air | airlines

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Akasa Air
Photo: ANI

Akasa Air on Wednesday said it experienced certain "operational disruptions" due to the global outage at its service provider's facility and the issues were fixed later.

On Wednesday, thousands of users across the globe reported problems with various online services, including Azure cloud computing service, offered by Microsoft.

"Our systems have been temporarily affected, owing to the global outage at our service provider's facility, causing certain operational disruptions. We are working closely with our stakeholders to address the situation and appreciate your patience and support during this time. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our customers," an Akasa Air spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

The issues were fixed later.

In the statement, the airline did not mention about Microsoft.

Akasa Air, which started flying in August 2022, started flights from Hyderabad on Wednesday and operates 582 weekly flights.

On Twitter, a user said that it seems Microsoft outage affected the airline and that its check in systems were down.

In response to the tweet, Akasa Air later said, ".. our systems are up and running now".

The outage also impacted certain services of IndiGo for a brief period, according to a source.

There was no impact on Air India and Vistara due to the Microsoft outage.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 20:54 IST

