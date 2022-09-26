JUST IN
Hindustan Construction Company completes debt resolution plan
Flipkart says 'anomalies' behind some iPhone 13 order cancellations
Airtel forays into home surveillance biz; launches service in 40 cities
Mahindra Logistics acquires B2B express business of Rivigo
Hope ad revenue to recover fully to pre-Covid level by Q4: PVR CEO
Bharat Petroleum to incur gross marketing losses in current fiscal: Fitch
Centre looking to phase out codeine-based cough syrups, irrational FDCs
Gold Plus Glass Industry, Uniparts India get Sebi's nod to float IPOs
Vodafone Idea, EESL to install 5 mn IoT-based smart meters in UP, Haryana
Shareholders' nod to Nabha Power plan to convert debt into equity
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Hindustan Construction Company completes debt resolution plan
Dish TV shareholders reject 4 resolutions at AGM, board strength down to 2
Business Standard

Akasa Air to start services to Guwahati, Agartala from Bengaluru

Newly-launched Akasa Air on Monday said it will commence its flight services to the northeast with the addition of Agartala (Tripura) and Guwahati (Assam) from October 21

Topics
Akasa Air | Guwahati airport | Bengaluru

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Akasa Air
Akasa Air flight | Photos: PTI & Aneesh Phadnis

Newly-launched Akasa Air on Monday said it will commence its flight services to the northeast with the addition of Agartala (Tripura) and Guwahati (Assam) from October 21.

As part of this expansion, the airline will connect the two north-eastern destinations, which will be its seventh and eighth, respectively, with Bengaluru, Akasa Air said in a statement.

These new flights will provide seamless one-stop connectivity between Bengaluru and Agartala with no change of aircraft required at Guwahati, it said.

The airline launched its services on the domestic routes from August 7 this year.

Akasa said it has been progressively expanding its operations and will be flying a total of 11 non-stop routes along eight cities - Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, and Agartala from October 21.

To further enhance connectivity on existing sectors, the airline has also announced additional daily flights on the Bengaluru-Chennai route also commencing from October 21.

Guwahati, the gateway to Assam, and Agartala are among the fastest growing cities in the region and the enhanced air connectivity will provide a boost to the immense potential of the region's aviation, industrial, and tourism prospects, said Praveen Iyer, Co-founder, and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air.

Apart from flights between Bengaluru and Agartala, the airline has further augmented its network between Bengaluru and Chennai by adding a 5th frequency between this route, he added.

Akasa also said it is expecting its network to grow to 300 weekly flights by the end of its summer schedule (October-end).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Akasa Air

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 22:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.