Alembic gets final USFDA nod for medication to treat bronchoconstriction

-
ALSO READ
Alembic Pharma reports consolidated PAT at Rs 35 cr in March qtr
Alembic Pharmaceuticals joint venture gets USFDA nod for anti-fungal drug
Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA nod to market generic product
Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic drug to treat Parkinson's disease
Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for formoterol fumarate inhalation solution
-
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Wednesday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for its generic version of Arformoterol Tartrate inhalation solution indicated for long-term treatment of bronchoconstriction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
The approval by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Arformoterol Tartrate inhalation solution is for strength of 15 mcg (base)/2 mL unit-dose vial, the company said in a statement.
The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference-listed drug product (RLD), Brovana inhalation solution, 15 mcg/2 mL, of Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc, it added.
Arformoterol Tartrate inhalation solution is indicated for long-term, twice daily administration in the maintenance treatment of bronchoconstriction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), including chronic bronchitis and emphysema, the company said.
This ANDA has been co-developed in partnership with Orbicular Pharmaceutical Technologies Pvt Ltd, it added.
Citing IQVIA data, the company said Arformoterol Tartrate inhalation solution, 15 mcg (base)/2 mL unit-dose vial, had an estimated market size of USD 251 million for the 12 months ended December 2021.
Alembic said it has a cumulative total of 167 ANDA approvals (143 final approvals and 24 tentative approvals) from USFDA, including this second inhalational ANDA approval.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU