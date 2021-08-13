Competition Commission approves Zomato buying 9.3% stake in Grofers India

-
ALSO READ
HSBC sees 19% downside in Zomato stock; cuts rating to reduce
Zomato seeks CCI nod for 9.3% stake in e-grocery major Grofers
Grofers' 15-minute delivery pledge fraught with risks, say experts
Flipkart plans to expand grocery services to over 70 cities in six months
Zomato's $100 million investment to turn Grofers into unicorn: Report
-
The Competition Commission has approved online food delivery platform Zomato's proposed purchase of 9.3 per cent stake in online grocery shopping player Grofers India.
Zomato, last month, said it has invested USD 100 million (around Rs 745 crore) for acquiring a minority stake in Grofers as the company looks to have more exposure to the online grocery segment.
The recently-listed Zomato will acquire 9.3 per cent stake in Grofers India Pvt Ltd and Hands on Trades Pvt Ltd (HoT). Grofers International Pte is the holding company of Grofers India and HoT.
In a tweet on Friday, Competition Commission of India (CCI) said it has cleared the "proposed acquisition by Zomato of approximately 9.3% stake in Grofers India and Hands on Trades".
Zomato was incorporated in January 2010 while Grofers India was set up in May 2015.
HoT is into the business of B2B wholesale trading with third party merchants, contract manufacturing of food products, grocery and other goods for the purpose of onward sale on a wholesale basis, and providing warehousing services, including storage of food products and grocery goods to third party merchants. It was incorporated in September 2015.
Under the transaction, Zomato would snap up around 9.3 per cent stake in "each of Grofers India and HoT along with certain rights in each of the targets," as per a notice filed with the regulator.
The notice mentioned about potential relevant markets and segments where the activities of the parties overlap.
Such markets include those for supply of groceries, household items, general merchandise, personal hygiene products, fruits and vegetables in India as well as the narrower segment of B2B supply of groceries, household items, general merchandise, personal hygiene products, fruits and vegetables in the country.
Another potential relevant market is the one for services provided by online platforms for the sale of groceries, household items, general merchandise, personal hygiene products, fruits and vegetables in India.
"The parties submit that the potential relevant markets/ segments identified above are highly fragmented with the presence of multiple players, including several unorganised players, who will continue to impose significant competitive constraints.
"The proposed transaction will have no impact on the competitive landscape in any potential relevant market in India, in any manner," the notice said.
The parties are Zomato, Grofers India, HoT and Grofers International.
"It (grocery) is a large opportunity. The online grocery is nascent right now but is growing rapidly not just in India but across the world... We are actively experimenting in that space and recently invested USD 100 million for a minority stake in Grofers, with the idea of getting more exposure to that space and building our strategies and plan around that business," Zomato CFO Akshant Goyal said in July.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU