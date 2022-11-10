JUST IN
Allcargo Logistics Sept-quarter consolidated PAT falls 13% to Rs 230 crore
Narayana Hrudayalaya Q2 PAT surges 71% to Rs 169 cr on robust performance
Bayer Cropscience Q2 net up 5.51% to Rs 163 cr, income rises to Rs 1,451 cr
Prestige Estates Q2 net up 80% to Rs 141 cr, income rises to Rs 1,474 cr
Lupin posts net profit of Rs 130 cr in Q2, revenue rises to Rs 4,145 cr
NDTV Sept quarter profit rises 14% to Rs 13 cr, revenue up 16% to Rs 105 cr
Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Q2 net profit up 23% to Rs 285 cr
Pidilite Q2 net profit dips 10% to Rs 338 cr; sales up 14% to Rs 3,011 cr
IFCI posts Rs 209 cr Q2 profit, interest income declines to Rs 110 cr
Shriram Life Insurance Company posts net profit of Rs 75 crore in H1FY23
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Meta layoffs hit India teams; number of affected employees unclear
Business Standard

Allcargo Logistics Sept-quarter consolidated PAT falls 13% to Rs 230 crore

The company's consolidated PAT in the year-ago period was Rs 263 crore, as per a regulatory filing

Topics
Allcargo Logistics | Q2 results | Logistics industry

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Illustration by Ajay Mohanty

Allcargo Logistics has reported a 13 per cent fall in consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) at Rs 230 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The company's consolidated PAT in the year-ago period was Rs 263 crore, as per a regulatory filing.

The income from operations rose 6.5 per cent to Rs 5,300 crore in the reporting quarter as against Rs 4,978 crore in the second quarter of FY22, as per the filing.

Earnings before income, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) during the quarter stood at Rs 450 crore.

"We have posted the highest-ever Q2 revenue and EBITDA and also the highest margin ever for any quarter, this time, said Shashi Kiran Shetty, Chairman, Allcargo Logistics, ECU Worldwide and Gati Ltd.

On the board's approval to the company's plans to buyout the remaining stake in GKEPL, Shetty said.

"We share an extremely close relationship with KWE group built on mutual respect and that will continue across businesses. With this acquisition, we will be able to expedite our restructuring plans to take Gati forward," Shetty added.

Allcargo Logistics said its board has approved plans to acquire a 30 per cent stake in Gati Kintetsu Express Pvt Ltd (GKEPL) from KWE group. In the JV, Allcargo Group firm Gati owns 70 per cent stake while the remaining 30 per cent stake is with the KWE (Kintetsu World Express) group.

Noting that Q2 performance and growth comes against a backdrop of economic slowdown across the world, Allcargo said in the largest business segment of International Supply Chain (ISC), ocean freight rates continued the downward trend which started earlier in the year, with sharp correction in spot freight rates during the quarter.

As a result, the revenue witnessed QoQ decline; however, a large part of ocean freight being a pass-through cost, profits remained strong, it said, and added that on the back of digital initiatives and increased focus on door-to-door shipments, the company reported highest ever EBITDA margin.

The consolidated net debt stood at Rs 535 crore at the end of September 30 and it is expected to be reduced further by Rs 400 crore from the signing of SPA for logistics park which is expected in the next 3-4 weeks, it said.

Strong cash flows are expected to bring down net debt to 'Zero' by December 31, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Allcargo Logistics

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 12:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.