Business Standard

Prestige Estates Q2 net up 80% to Rs 141 cr, income rises to Rs 1,474 cr

Prestige Estate is one of the leading real estate firms in the country

Topics
Prestige Estates | Q2 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Q2
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd on Wednesday reported an 80 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 140.7 crore in the September quarter of this fiscal year.

Its net profit stood at Rs 78.3 crore in the year-ago period, Prestige Estates Projects said in a regulatory filling.

Total income rose to Rs 1,474.7 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 1,345.2 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Prestige Estate is one of the leading real estate firms in the country.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd's sales bookings rose 66 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,511 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal on higher demand despite a rise in home loan interest rates.

During the April-September period of this fiscal, Prestige Group's sales bookings more than doubled to Rs 6,523.1 crore from Rs 2,845.9 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 23:16 IST

