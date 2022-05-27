Allcargo Logistics Q4 consolidated net profit jumps to Rs 247 crore

-
ALSO READ
Allcargo Logistics net profit soars multi-fold to Rs 354 crore in Q3
Election results 2022: Modi hails BJP cadre for winning 4 out of 5 states
Allcargo Logistics appoints V S Parthasarathy as vice-chairman
Stocks to Watch: Data Patterns, Tega, LTFH, GMR Infr, Allcargo, Ajanta Phar
Infosys Q4 results: Net profit rises 12% to Rs 5,686 cr; revenue up 23%
-
Allcargo Logistics on Friday reported nearly five-fold rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 246.85 crore for quarter ended March 31, 2022.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 53.71 crore for the year-ago period, Allcargo Logistics said in a filing to BSE.
Income went up to Rs 5,786.65 crore in the quarter from Rs 3,360.07 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.
This has been the best ever performance recorded by the company, setting stage for next phase of growth on the back of strategic acquisitions and transformational initiatives undertaken by Allcargo, it said in a statement.
According to company's chairman Shashi Kiran Shetty, Allcargo Logistics' record performance is a result of sustained strategic initiatives over last few years.
The company's sharp focus on technology has benefitted it in many ways, be it using data science and automation to drive optimisation, or digital platforms to serve customers better, he said.
"Alongside, our market leading operational capabilities have allowed us to generate strong cash flows and profits also, besides exceptional growth in revenue. This approach has attracted business leaders across the world to join our management team, positioning us well to drive next phase of asset light growth," he said.
Further, the recently announced demerger will provide strategic independence and financial flexibility to businesses boosting growth in the long term, Shetty added.
Allcargo Logistics, a part of Allcargo Group, is a global leader in multimodal logistics solutions.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU