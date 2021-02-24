Alliance Air to commence flight services from Bilaspur to Delhi from March

Air India's regional subsidiary Alliance Air will commence its flight services from Bilaspur in Madhya Pradesh to Delhi, with the option of flying either via Jabalpur or Allahabad from March 1.

The four-times-a-week services on the new route will be operated under the government's regional connectivity scheme, UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) and the airline has deployed its 70-seater ATR 72-600 aircraft, Alliance Air said in a release.

Continuing efforts to bolster regional connectivity across India, Alliance Air will add Bilaspur in its service network as the 45th destination, the airline said.

These new flights will now connect Bilaspur to Jabalpur, Allahabad and and beyond, it stated.

