Amazon announces 'Great India Festivals' sale to begin on September 23

As India is set to enter its festive season, .in, country's leading e-commerce platform is set to launch its annual festive sale. According to its latest press release, the Prime members will get early access to the sale, in which over 200,000 local stores are set to participate.

Here's what to look out for:

The sale promises more than 2,000 launches with offer on grocery, fashion & beauty, smartphones, large appliances & TVs, consumer electronics, and more from brands like Samsung, iQOO, LG, Xiaomi, Redmi, Tecno, BoAt, Biba, PUMA, Fastrack, Prestige, L’Oreal, Colgate, Aashirvaad and many more

More than 1.1 million sellers from across the country offering crores of products on .in, including Indian SMBs

Customers will be able to shop in 8 languages. (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bangla, and Marathi)

Customers can also shop using voice command in Hindi and English

Deals on devices like Echo, Fire TV, Kindle range of devices and Alexa smart home combos are expected.

Customers can also avail of offers from partner banks such as SBI Bank; 10% Instant discount on SBI Credit and Debit Cards and EMI Transactions, no-cost EMI on Debit and Credit Cards, exciting offers from other leading Credit/Debit Cards, and much more.

Customers get a chance to win up to Rs 7,500 in rewards during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

MSME buyers can save big on their business purchases with GST invoice, bulk discounts, and exclusive deals on a wide range of commercial selection on Amazon Business.

Customers can earn virtual “Diamonds” by shopping, watching free entertaining videos on miniTV, playing Games on FunZone & using Amazon Pay and redeem them for exciting cashbacks.

The Great Indian Festive sale 2022 will also showcase products from Amazon sellers under various other programs such as Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli, Amazon Karigar, as well as top Indian and global brands across categories.

Commenting on the announcement Manish Tiwary, Country Manager, India Consumer Business, said, “We are excited to serve our customers with millions of sellers offering a wide selection of domestic and international brands, products from 2 lakh local stores, traditional artisans and weavers, and innovative offerings from various startups."

"We will continue to maximise seller and partner success and provide the convenience of shopping in 8 regional languages along with English, while giving the option to also shop using voice. We look forward to a buoyant festive season with our campaign #AmazonSeLiye.” He added.