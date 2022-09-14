Amazon announces 'Great India Festivals' sale to begin on September 23

-
ALSO READ
Customers may see lower discounts, fewer end-of-season stocks on sale
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Top deals on smartphones, electronic items
Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale goes live for Prime user: Details here
Indian gold discounts narrow, Covid-19 curbs keep leash on China demand
Apple India's revenue almost doubles in Q1 on discounts, BNPL: Experts
-
As India is set to enter its festive season, Amazon.in, country's leading e-commerce platform is set to launch its annual festive sale. According to its latest press release, the Prime members will get early access to the sale, in which over 200,000 local stores are set to participate.
Here's what to look out for:
- The sale promises more than 2,000 launches with offer on grocery, fashion & beauty, smartphones, large appliances & TVs, consumer electronics, and more from brands like Samsung, iQOO, LG, Xiaomi, Redmi, Tecno, BoAt, Biba, PUMA, Fastrack, Prestige, L’Oreal, Colgate, Aashirvaad and many more
- More than 1.1 million sellers from across the country offering crores of products on Amazon.in, including Indian SMBs
- Customers will be able to shop in 8 languages. (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bangla, and Marathi)
- Customers can also shop using voice command in Hindi and English
- Deals on Amazon devices like Echo, Fire TV, Kindle range of devices and Alexa smart home combos are expected.
- Customers can also avail of offers from partner banks such as SBI Bank; 10% Instant discount on SBI Credit and Debit Cards and EMI Transactions, no-cost EMI on Debit and Credit Cards, exciting offers from other leading Credit/Debit Cards, and much more.
- Customers get a chance to win up to Rs 7,500 in rewards during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.
- MSME buyers can save big on their business purchases with GST invoice, bulk discounts, and exclusive deals on a wide range of commercial selection on Amazon Business.
- Customers can earn virtual “Diamonds” by shopping, watching free entertaining videos on miniTV, playing Games on FunZone & using Amazon Pay and redeem them for exciting cashbacks.
The Great Indian Festive sale 2022 will also showcase products from Amazon sellers under various other programs such as Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli, Amazon Karigar, as well as top Indian and global brands across categories.
Commenting on the announcement Manish Tiwary, Country Manager, India Consumer Business, Amazon India said, “We are excited to serve our customers with millions of sellers offering a wide selection of domestic and international brands, products from 2 lakh local stores, traditional artisans and weavers, and innovative offerings from various startups."
"We will continue to maximise seller and partner success and provide the convenience of shopping in 8 regional languages along with English, while giving the option to also shop using voice. We look forward to a buoyant festive season with our campaign #AmazonSeLiye.” He added.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 14 2022. 12:51 IST