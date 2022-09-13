Amazon Retail India's revenue up 8% to Rs 1,720 cr, loss at Rs 794 cr

-
-
Amazon Retail India Private Limited, a subsidiary of the e-commerce giant that provides an online shopping platform, reported its revenues for the financial year 2021-22 as Rs 1,720 crore, an eight per cent year-on-year jump. The company reported a net loss of Rs 794 crore during the same fiscal, according to regulatory documents sourced from business intelligence platform Tofler. This is a 22 per cent expansion in loss from the last financial year. The company’s total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs 2,514 crore.
Another subsidiary, Amazon Wholesale (India) Private Limited, reported its revenues for financial year 2021-22 as Rs 4,605 crore, up 47 per cent since the last financial year. The company further reported a net loss of Rs 480 crore during the same fiscal. The company’s total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs 5,086 crore.
Also, Amazon Transportation Services Private Limited, a shipping services firm, reported its revenues for the financial year 2021-22 as Rs 4,581 crore, a 13 per cent jump since the last financial year. The company further reported a net loss of Rs 95 crore during the same fiscal. This is a 38 per cent increase from the last financial year. The company’s total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs 4,678 crore.
Amazon Data Services India Private Limited which provides IT and data hosting services to AWS India (which provides cloud services to clients), reported its revenues for the financial year 2021-22 as Rs 3,567 crore, a 40 per cent jump since the last financial year. The company further reported a net profit of Rs 327 crore during the same fiscal. This is a 149 per cent increase from the last financial year. The company’s total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs 3,122 crore.
Amazon reported the numbers even as it prepares to host its month-long flagship sale event, The Great Indian Festival (TGIF), starting September 23, to tap the festive season.
“We have over a million sellers from India who will have the opportunity to showcase their products to customers across the country during the festive season,” said Vivek Somareddy, Director Fulfillment Channels at Amazon India.
Amazon’s chief rival Flipkart is back with the ninth edition of its flagship event, The Big Billion Days (TBBD), which is being held between September 23-30. This event is also expected to see millions of consumers, sellers, MSMEs, and Kirana delivery partners, coming together from across the country for an inclusive festive season.
Amazon India has been investing in scaling up infrastructure. It has over 60 Fulfilment Centers and Sortation Centers across 19 states. It also has over 1,850 Amazon-owned and partner stations that are gearing up for the festive season, along with 28,000 I Have Space partners and thousands of Seller flex partners.
Another unit, Amazon Seller Services, the Indian marketplace arm of the e-commerce firm also reported Rs 21,633 crore as revenue for the financial year 2021-22 (FY22), a 32 per cent jump since the last financial year. The company reported a net loss of Rs 3,649 crore in (FY22), according to regulatory documents. This is a 23 per cent decrease from the last financial year. The company’s total expenses for the fiscal were as Rs 25,283 crore.
Amazon Pay (India), the e-commerce firm’s digital payments arm, reported its revenues for FY22 at Rs 2,052 crore, up 16 per cent YoY. Amazon Pay's loss widened by 15 per cent to Rs 1,741 crore in the same fiscal, according to Tofler. The company’s total expenses for the fiscal was Rs 3,793 crore.
Amazon Internet Services Private Limited (AISPL), which sells cloud AWS cloud computing services in India, reported its revenues for the financial year 2021-22 as Rs 8,982 crore, a 65 per cent jump from the last financial year. The company reported a net loss of Rs 2.3 crore in the same fiscal. This is a 112 per cent increase from the last financial year. The company’s total expense for the fiscal was Rs 8,905 crore.
First Published: Tue, September 13 2022. 17:43 IST