Amazon drives renewable energy push with 71 new projects

Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it would add 2.7 gigawatts of clean energy capacity through several new projects as it seeks to use 100% renewable energy across its business by 2025.
Amazon's renewable energy projects would total 379 after the addition of the 71 new ones and it expects to generate 50,000 gigawatt hours (GWh) of clean energy from its entire portfolio, equivalent of powering 4.6 million U.S. homes each year.
The new projects include three large-scale plants in Rajasthan with a capacity of 420 megawatts (MW), rooftop solar projects in France and Austria, and its first solar farm in Poland.
Amazon-backed Infinium said on Tuesday it would provide the online retail giant with low-carbon electrofuels that would replace the diesel fuel used in the company's transportation fleet.
First Published: Wed, September 21 2022. 17:57 IST
