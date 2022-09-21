JUST IN
Volvo India sees electric cars contributing to 80% of total sales by 2025
'Tatas evaluating options to consolidate AirAsia India, Vistara under AI'
Top headlines: DGCA extends curbs on SpiceJet; Wipro fires 300 employees
Amazon drives renewable energy push with 71 new projects
E-com firms ramp up hiring delivery staff to meet festival season demand
Reliance Retail in talks to get rights for beauty retailer Sephora: Report
Govt forms 5-member committee to review pharma marketing practices
Adani Ports secures Rs 25,000-cr port project in West Bengal
May take some weeks to delist lending apps violating new Google Play policy
Fintech firm udaanCapital says it enabled Rs 2,200 cr credit to retailers
You are here: Home » Companies » News
E-com firms ramp up hiring delivery staff to meet festival season demand
Business Standard

Amazon drives renewable energy push with 71 new projects

The new projects include three large-scale plants in Rajasthan with a capacity of 420 megawatts, rooftop solar projects in France and Austria, and its first solar farm in Poland

Topics
Amazon | renewable energy | clean energy

Reuters 

Amazon
Amazon-backed Infinium said on Tuesday it would provide the online retail giant with low-carbon electrofuels that would replace the diesel fuel used in the company's transportation fleet

Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it would add 2.7 gigawatts of clean energy capacity through several new projects as it seeks to use 100% renewable energy across its business by 2025.

Amazon's renewable energy projects would total 379 after the addition of the 71 new ones and it expects to generate 50,000 gigawatt hours (GWh) of clean energy from its entire portfolio, equivalent of powering 4.6 million U.S. homes each year.

The new projects include three large-scale plants in Rajasthan with a capacity of 420 megawatts (MW), rooftop solar projects in France and Austria, and its first solar farm in Poland.

Amazon-backed Infinium said on Tuesday it would provide the online retail giant with low-carbon electrofuels that would replace the diesel fuel used in the company's transportation fleet.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Amazon

First Published: Wed, September 21 2022. 17:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.