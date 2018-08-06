Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet in tight race to join Apple in $1 trillion club

Amazon, and are locked in a tight race to become the second publicly-listed US company to reach a $1 trillion value after Apple became the first to touch the 13-digit milestone.

Wall Street's optimism about last year's 10th anniversary iPhone, coupled with record share buybacks, have propelled Apple's stock 34 per cent higher over the past 12 months, pushing the company's value above $1 trillion on Thursday.

The Cupertino, company's shares added another 0.3 per cent on Friday, putting its at $1.005 trillion.

Apple's 12-month gain is far better than the S&P 500's 14 per cent increase over the past year, but it pales beside Amazon's astounding 85 percent surge, propelled by the online retailer's and cloud heavyweight's scorchingly fast revenue and profit growth.

is now the second-largest publicly-listed US company, with a of $889 billion, followed closely by and Microsoft, at $856 billion and $830 billion respectively.

Google-owner Alphabet's stock has risen 32 per cent over the past 12 months, and is up nearly 18 per cent in 2018.

Together with Facebook, the five largest US account for 15 per cent of the

Dan Morgan said he owns shares of mostly because of its dominance of the cloud industry, a that grew 42 percent in the June quarter and provided most of Amazon's operating profits.

"Of the three companies, I'd say will get to $1 trillion next," Morgan said.

Market weight

Average put Apple's value at $1.05 trillion, Amazon at $1.02 trillion, at $970 billion and at $953 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

To be sure, past stock gains are not a reliable predictor of future performance, and the surge in Amazon shares in recent years has been exceptional by most standards. But Amazon's would overtake Apple's later in 2018 if both shares were to continue their 12-month growth pace.