Amazon partners with farmers to scale up grocery network across India

Uma Mahesh Ambre is a happy mango farmer in Ratnagiri, a district located in the southwestern part of Maharashtra and known for the Hapus or Alphonso mangoes. She is now able to get the right value and timely payment for her harvest.

Earlier this was a huge challenge as she had to sell mangoes through middlemen and traders. She has also been able to reduce post-harvest losses and improve the quality of mangoes. This turnaround in fortunes came after Ambre started selling mangoes through e-commere platform Amazon, which has improved the life of a lot of farmers like her, by providing ...