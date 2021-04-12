Amazon to cover Covid-19 vaccine cost for more than a million in India

-
ALSO READ
A year into pandemic: From Delhi's first Covid case to 24x7 vaccination
What to say, and what not: 'Sensitive/not for disclosure' Amazon story
Now, Amazon's food delivery service available in 62 pin codes in Bengaluru
'Atmanirbhar' Amazon announces first device manufacturing line in India
Amazon digitises 2.5 mn small firms in India, enables exports worth $3 bn
-
E-commerce firm Amazon India will cover the Covid-19 vaccine cost for more than a million people. This includes its India employees, associates and sellers with active listings since last year. It also includes the operations partner network of Delivery Service Partner associates, such as Amazon Flex drivers, I Have Space (IHS) store partners, trucking partners and their eligible dependents.
The Covid-19 vaccination is now being available to all above 45 years of age. The company is encouraging all those eligible to get themselves vaccinated for their own safety and that of those around them.
The new development is an addition to the $2.5 billion investment Amazon has globally made towards special bonuses and incentives for its teams in the last year and the overall $11.5 billion investment towards Covid-19-related measures.
“Over the past year, it has been humbling to see the way our teams, sellers and partners have responded to the challenging situation posed by Covid-19 across the country,” said Amit Agarwal, senior vice president and country manager, Amazon India. “We have seen so much innovation, and most importantly across teams we have seen a strong urge to serve the people of India and keep customers safe.”
Agarwal said the health and safety of teams and partners continue to be Amazon’s top priority. “We are encouraging eligible individuals to get vaccinated, and will cover the cost of vaccination for our employees, associates, Operations partner network, sellers and their eligible dependents to ensure their continued safety.”
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Amazon India has prioritized the health and safety of its teams, partners, sellers and customers. It has introduced extensive safety measures along with other financial support initiatives. This includes comprehensive support mechanisms for employees including cost coverage for Covid-19 treatment, hospital search and coverage of prescribed Covid-19 tests. It also set up Amazon Relief Fund and Partner Support Fund for its operation partner network. The company has also rolled out a number of measures to support its seller ecosystem that include a variety of fee waivers, relaxed policies alongside facilitating Covid-19 health insurance coverage for eligible sellers.
Last month, foodtech giant Swiggy said it is committed to vaccinating its delivery partners by covering 100 per cent of the vaccination cost for its entire fleet of active delivery partners against Covid-19. Present in around 500 cities, Swiggy has the country’s largest active delivery fleet with over 200,000 partners.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU