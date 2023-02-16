JUST IN
Nestle India Q4 profit up 65.5% at Rs 628 cr, sales rise 14% to Rs 4,233 cr
Business Standard

Ambuja declared as preferred bidder for Uskalvagu limestone block in Odisha

An e-auction was conducted by the Odisha government for the block, situated in Malkangiri district, Ambuja Cements said in regulatory filings

Topics
Ambuja Cements | Odisha  | limestone reserves

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Ambuja Cements

Ambuja Cements Ltd, a part of Adani Cement on Thursday said it has been declared as the 'preferred bidder' for the Uskalvagu limestone block in Odisha.

An e-auction was conducted by the Odisha government for the block, situated in Malkangiri district, Ambuja Cements said in regulatory filings.

The Adani Group firm has not disclosed the bid amount for the block but said it is spread over an area of 547 hectare with estimated limestone resource of about 141 million tonne.

"The company shall get the statutory licences and permits related to mining operations to be declared a successful bidder' and subsequently enter into a Mine Development and Production Agreement (MDPA)' with Government of Odisha to commence the mining operation," it said.

Preferred bidders are those who are selected by the vendor with the intention to sell the business or award a contract, subject to the completion of terms and conditions.

Ambuja Cements with its subsidiary ACC Ltd has a capacity of 67.5 million tonne with 14 integrated cement manufacturing plants and 16 cement grinding units across the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 12:55 IST

`
