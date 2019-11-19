Amid layoff reports, workers' unions to hold Tata Steel to its job pact

-
Unions of Tata Steel workers on Tuesday said they would hold the Indian-owned company to its promise that it would not lay off workers until the end of 2021.
"We secured a jobs guarantee until 2021 and we will be robustly defending that agreement", Roy Rickhuss, General Secretary of the steelworkers' trade union said.
Tata Steel on Monday said it planned to cut 3,000 jobs at its European operations, as the sector wrestles with excess supply, weak demand and high costs.
