Amway enters Rs 2,000 cr herbal skincare mkt; eyes Rs 45 cr sales by 2022

FMCG direct selling firm Amway India Friday said it has entered the Rs 2,000 crore herbal skincare market with the launch of the "Attitude Be Bright Herbals" range and has set a target of Rs 45 crore sales by 2022.
The company said the Rs 2,000 crore herbal skincare market is growing at a double digit rate and that this launch follows the introduction of the Nutrilite traditional herbal range of products in 2018.
The company aims to garner sales of Rs 45 crore in the next three years, an Amway India statement said.
"The Indian herbals segment offers a huge potential and we are focusing on tapping it by developing and introducing innovative and distinctive quality products with our existing categories.
The launch of Attitude Be Bright Herbals is our latest innovation in the beauty segment that is set to revolutionise the market," company CEO, Anshu Budhraja said.
