Suven Life gets product patents from India, Singapore, South Korea, Israel

These patents are valid through 2031, 2034, 2034 and 2036 respectively, the company said in a BSE filing

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Suven Life Sciences on Thursday said it has been granted a product patent by India, Singapore, South Korea and Israel each for a new chemical entity (NCE) used in the treatment of disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases.

These patents are valid through 2031, 2034, 2034 and 2036 respectively, the company said in a BSE filing.

"We are pleased by the grant of these patents to Suven for our pipeline of molecules in the CNS arena, which are being developed for cognitive disorders with high unmet medical need with a huge market potential globally," Suven Life CEO Venkat Jasti said.

The granted claims of patents are being developed as therapeutic agents useful in the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer's disease, attention deficient hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Huntington's disease, Parkinson's and schizophrenia, it added.

Shares of Suven Life Sciences were trading 2.25 per cent up at Rs 213.25 on BSE.
First Published: Wed, July 04 2018. 12:27 IST

