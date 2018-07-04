Suven Life gets product patents from India, Singapore, South Korea, Israel

on Thursday said it has been granted a product patent by India, Singapore, South Korea and Israel each for a new chemical entity (NCE) used in the treatment of disorders associated with

These patents are valid through 2031, 2034, 2034 and 2036 respectively, the company said in a filing.

"We are pleased by the grant of these patents to Suven for our pipeline of molecules in the arena, which are being developed for with high unmet medical need with a huge market potential globally," Suven Life CEO Venkat Jasti said.

The granted claims of patents are being developed as therapeutic agents useful in the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer's disease, attention deficient hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Huntington's disease, Parkinson's and schizophrenia, it added.

