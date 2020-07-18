Andrew Palmer joins Optare Plc as non-executive chairman: Ashok Leyland

Andrew Palmer has joined Optare Plc's board as non-executive chairman, announced on Saturday. Palmer has more than 40 years experience in the



Before joining Optare, Pamler has led transformations at two of the big global brands. He was COO of Nissan and President and Group CEO of Aston Martin Lagonda.



Palmer will be taking over from John Fickling, who is stepping down as Chairman due to personal reasons. Palmer has been in board as a non-executive member of the Board since 2015.



Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman, Ashok Leyland, said, "The next phase of Optare’s growth is centred on expanding the company's electric vehicles business in the UK and many new markets. To help guide in the mission to become a global leader in this segment, Palmer will be taking the position of Non-Executive Chairman. With his impressive wealth of experience and innovative approach, I am confident that under Andy’s Chairmanship we will see Optare moving to a higher growth trajectory soon."



Palmer said, “I am excited to be joining Optare at a pivotal moment in its development. We have ambitious plans to leverage the company’s technological leadership in building a global zero emissions solution platform that will bring long-term value to all stakeholders."