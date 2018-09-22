Anil Kumar Chaudhary takes charge as chairman of Steel Authority of India

Saturday took charge as chairman of state-owned Limited (SAIL), an official statement said.

Prior to this, he was director (finance) of since 2011.

is the largest steel-making company in India and one of the seven Maharatnas of the country's Central Public Sector Enterprises.

"A graduate from the University of Delhi, Chaudhary joined in 1984 as junior manager (F&A).

"Working his way, he rose to the rank of executive director (finance & accounts) at Bokaro Steel Plant in 2010. In 2011, he became the director (finance) of the company," said an official statement.

An associate member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), Chaudhary is an alumni of the Faculty of Law Studies (FLS), from where he completed his bachelor's degree in law.