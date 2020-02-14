Tesla to recall 3,183 Model X vehicles in China sue to power steering issue

-
ALSO READ
Tesla deliveries set a record and extend red-hot run for shares
Tesla shares soar 21% to $307.12 as surprise profit answers skeptics
Tesla moves a step closer to opening first European factory: Report
Tesla challenger China Evergrande Group vows to debut electric car in 2020
Tesla's cybertruck launch takes hit as 'shatterproof' windows crack
-
Tesla Inc will recall 3,183 Model X vehicles in China, because of a potential issue that could make steering harder and increase the risk of a crash, according to the country's market regulator.
Tesla will recall the sport-utility vehicles made in 2016 from June, according to a statement from the State Administration for Market Regulation on Friday.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU