Top 10 biz headlines: Indian cos step up dollar-raising, Voda Idea Q3 loss
Tesla to recall 3,183 Model X vehicles in China sue to power steering issue

Tesla will recall the sport-utility vehicles made in 2016 from June

Reuters  |  Beijing 

Tesla Inc will recall 3,183 Model X vehicles in China, because of a potential issue that could make steering harder and increase the risk of a crash, according to the country's market regulator.

Tesla will recall the sport-utility vehicles made in 2016 from June, according to a statement from the State Administration for Market Regulation on Friday.

 
First Published: Fri, February 14 2020. 08:51 IST

