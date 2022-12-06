JUST IN
Business Standard

Apple explores shifting some iPad production from China to India: Report

India is exploring options to bring some of Apple Inc's iPad production to the country from China, CNBC reported on Monday, citing two sources close to the Indian government

Reuters 

Apple
Photo: Bloomberg

India is exploring options to bring some of Apple Inc's iPad production to the country from China, CNBC reported on Monday, citing two sources close to the Indian government.

Apple is holding ongoing discussions with officials, according to the report.

The iPhone maker did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 09:51 IST

