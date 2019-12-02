Apple fan? Here are some good offers from Amazon, Best Buy on Cyber Monday

If you want to grab some of the best deals on Apple products on Cyber Monday, it may benefit you more if you scan the major retailers like Amazon and Best Buy first before moving on to the Apple Store.

Apple's gift cards may be handy in case of multiple Apple purchases, but they may not beat the offers given by major retailers and cellular carriers, according to CNET.

Cyber Monday, which falls on the first Monday after Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday, is considered the biggest online shopping day of the year in the US.

Online sales on are expected to reach $9.4 billion, up by 18.9 per cent from 2018, according to the web analytics tool Adobe Analytics.

On purchase of the latest iPad which has a larger 10.2-inch screen, one can save up to $99. The device is available on Target at $230.

One can save an almost similar amount of money ($100) on purchase of Apple HomePod on Best Buy.

The Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones are also heavily discounted. On Best Buy, they are available for $200, allowing people to save up to $150.

The MacBook Air can be purchased for $900 on Best Buy, helping you save $200.

You can buy the Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $140 on Amazon and save $29.

On Black Friday, US online shoppers spent $7.4 billion dollars, up by 19.6 per cent from last year, according to Adobe Analytics.

The top three online selling products on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, were L.O.L Surprise dolls, Frozen 2 toys, and FIFA 20 video games, Xinhua reported.

Salesforce, a cloud-based software company, meanwhile, said Thanksgiving digital sales in the US grew 17 per cent to 4.1 billion dollars.

In a blog post, Salesforce said that Thanksgiving Day purchases were primarily through mobile devices, noting that 60 percent of all digital orders came through a mobile phone, beating prior estimates.